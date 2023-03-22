BI Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

To ensure the support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc).

Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.

Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes; systems and policies and support the implementation of new processes; policies and systems.

Deliver work according to customer expectations by prioritizing, planning and implementing requirements.

Utilize resources by adhering to standards, policies and procedures.

Align and continuously improve set processes by identifying innovation opportunities.

Identify and mitigate risk by executing within governance.

Resolve incidents by logging and tracking through correct channels Ensure work are delivered according to; relevant technical standards Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impact on the role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions.

Understand and embrace the vision and demonstrate the values through interaction with the team and stakeholders.

Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in the field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in the performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed; experience practised, and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.

Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with the team. Structure data into compliance standards by adhering to metadata governance procedures according to documented standards and formats.

Manage final transformed data content by complying to prescribed standards for reviewing and publishing.

Govern the population of data mart and metadata repository by complying to standards; systems; processes and procedures.

Support business units by providing consulting services that deliver data and information relevant to their business Contribute to internal and external information-sharing sessions by attending formal and informal meetings.

Manage vendor relationship interactions by conforming to vendor management office guidelines and principles.

Ensure customer needs are met through regular customer feedback sessions.

Education

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

10 years’ experience in data management/business role.

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

Business analyst

analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position