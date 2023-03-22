BI Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client is looking for a skilled BI Developer to join their team. The BI Developer will contribute to the organisational goals by developing analytical models and Data Visualisations to provide insight to the business for informed decision making at a tactical and strategic level.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, document, analyse, create, test, modify and support ETL packages in SSIS

Maintain different reporting tables and interfaces to and from external systems; perform complex data transfers, interfaces and conversions

Ability to assess the complex data and systems of the business and be able to design solutions making use of the Data Warehouse in support of these systems

Provide support to business functions

Participate in data management and auditing, querying advance data for analysis and identification of anomalies

Provide input for the establishment of system policies and procedures, standards and schedules

Design complex reports on SSRS

Understanding Data Warehouse principles and Dimensional modelling

Requirements:

Degree / Diploma

2 – 4 years’ experience

MySQL

SQL

SSRS, Crystal, DevExpress Reports, PowerBI

Desired Skills:

SSRS

Crystal

DevExpress Reports

PowerBI

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

