An exciting opportunity exists in the Marketing and Business Development team for a BI Specialist reporting to the Head of Business and Practice Development.
Responsibilities:
- Collection of business data to provide insights to support the execution of the firms’ objectives
- Analysing business requirements and processes to recommend solutions for implementation
- Drive the data analytics and BI capabilities acrossthe firm for data reporting
- Assess the effectiveness of the current process flows and data systems for consistency, relevance and accuracy and make required adjustments as needed
- Critically analyse and assess the quality and integrity of data sets to improve reporting accuracy to enable senior management to make informed decisions
- Establish reporting structures and templates to assess performance at the firmwide, operations and practice group levels
- Leverage available data to identify opportunities for cross-practice growth and cross-selling opportunities
- Provide and present research results and findings tosenior management ? Assist with presenting BI data and reports in a userfriendly manner
Requirements:
- Business degree/honours or computer science, information technology degree/honours
- 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role within a professional services firm
- Essential to be extremely computer literate to be able to build financial models with flexible scenario analysis, process and smartly analyse large volumes of data
- Excellent interpersonal, communication, listening and presentation skills
- The ability to work both as a team and independently
- Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
- Ability to present findings in a user-friendly, understandable format (PowerPoint, Word, Excel)
- Strong business acumen with proven track record ofresolving problems and driving operational efficiencies
