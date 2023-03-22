BI Specialist

Mar 22, 2023

An exciting opportunity exists in the Marketing and Business Development team for a BI Specialist reporting to the Head of Business and Practice Development.
Responsibilities:

  • Collection of business data to provide insights to support the execution of the firms’ objectives
  • Analysing business requirements and processes to recommend solutions for implementation
  • Drive the data analytics and BI capabilities acrossthe firm for data reporting
  • Assess the effectiveness of the current process flows and data systems for consistency, relevance and accuracy and make required adjustments as needed
  • Critically analyse and assess the quality and integrity of data sets to improve reporting accuracy to enable senior management to make informed decisions
  • Establish reporting structures and templates to assess performance at the firmwide, operations and practice group levels
  • Leverage available data to identify opportunities for cross-practice growth and cross-selling opportunities
  • Provide and present research results and findings tosenior management ? Assist with presenting BI data and reports in a userfriendly manner

Requirements:

  • Business degree/honours or computer science, information technology degree/honours
  • 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role within a professional services firm
  • Essential to be extremely computer literate to be able to build financial models with flexible scenario analysis, process and smartly analyse large volumes of data
  • Excellent interpersonal, communication, listening and presentation skills
  • The ability to work both as a team and independently
  • Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
  • Ability to present findings in a user-friendly, understandable format (PowerPoint, Word, Excel)
  • Strong business acumen with proven track record ofresolving problems and driving operational efficiencies

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • BI Specialist
  • Financial Models
  • Degree

