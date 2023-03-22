BI Specialist

An exciting opportunity exists in the Marketing and Business Development team for a BI Specialist reporting to the Head of Business and Practice Development.

Responsibilities:

Collection of business data to provide insights to support the execution of the firms’ objectives

Analysing business requirements and processes to recommend solutions for implementation

Drive the data analytics and BI capabilities acrossthe firm for data reporting

Assess the effectiveness of the current process flows and data systems for consistency, relevance and accuracy and make required adjustments as needed

Critically analyse and assess the quality and integrity of data sets to improve reporting accuracy to enable senior management to make informed decisions

Establish reporting structures and templates to assess performance at the firmwide, operations and practice group levels

Leverage available data to identify opportunities for cross-practice growth and cross-selling opportunities

Provide and present research results and findings tosenior management ? Assist with presenting BI data and reports in a userfriendly manner

Requirements:

Business degree/honours or computer science, information technology degree/honours

3-5 years’ experience in a similar role within a professional services firm

Essential to be extremely computer literate to be able to build financial models with flexible scenario analysis, process and smartly analyse large volumes of data

Excellent interpersonal, communication, listening and presentation skills

The ability to work both as a team and independently

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

Ability to present findings in a user-friendly, understandable format (PowerPoint, Word, Excel)

Strong business acumen with proven track record ofresolving problems and driving operational efficiencies

