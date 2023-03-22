Business Analyst

Role: ERP Business Analyst

Duration and Location: 6 months | Cape Town based.

Project: Oracle ERP Operational Team

Duties:

Execution to business analysis methodology

Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need

Able to assist with project requirements planning

Applying and anticipating technical expertise

Process documentation

Business Requirements specification

Impact Assessment

Ad-hoc reporting

Competencies- Solid understanding of Oracle Finance Processes and legal entity structures- Exposure to Oracle Financials or similar ERP- Self-starter, independent worker- Analytical and looks for improvement/smarter ways of achieving the outcome- High cognitive ability to pick up complex financial processes and rules

Skills and Qualifications- Finance qualification & background- Business Analysis Diploma- Knowledge of the insurance industry and products

Desired Skills:

Finance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

