Role: ERP Business Analyst
Duration and Location: 6 months | Cape Town based.
Project: Oracle ERP Operational Team
Duties:
- Execution to business analysis methodology
- Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need
- Able to assist with project requirements planning
- Applying and anticipating technical expertise
- Process documentation
- Business Requirements specification
- Impact Assessment
- Ad-hoc reporting
Competencies- Solid understanding of Oracle Finance Processes and legal entity structures- Exposure to Oracle Financials or similar ERP- Self-starter, independent worker- Analytical and looks for improvement/smarter ways of achieving the outcome- High cognitive ability to pick up complex financial processes and rules
Skills and Qualifications- Finance qualification & background- Business Analysis Diploma- Knowledge of the insurance industry and products
Desired Skills:
- Finance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years