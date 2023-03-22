Business Analyst

Job Summary:

We are looking for a highly skilled Management Consultant with expertise in the financial services industry and a strong background in data visualisation. The successful candidate will work closely with clients to understand their needs and deliver innovative data visualisation solutions that drive business insights and decision-making.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with clients to understand their business objectives and identify areas where data visualisation can drive insights and decision-making.

Develop and implement data visualisation solutions that are tailored to meet client needs, using industry standard tools such as SQL, PowerBI, and QlikView.

Communicate complex data insights and findings in an easy-to-understand and compelling way to clients.

Analyze and interpret data to identify trends, opportunities, and risks that can impact client businesses.

Provide strategic advice to clients based on data insights, working closely with other team members to identify solutions that meet client objectives.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices related to data visualisation and analytics.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field such as data science, business intelligence, or information technology.

At least 2 years of experience working in the insurance industry.

Demonstrated experience developing and implementing data visualisation solutions, using tools such as Tableau, PowerBI, and QlikView.

Strong analytical skills and ability to interpret complex data.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with clients and team members.

Strong project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with programming languages such as Python, R or SQL.

Knowledge of insurance industry trends and regulations.

Experience working with big data technologies.

If you meet the above qualifications and are passionate about leveraging data to drive business insights, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data Analysis

Business Analyst

