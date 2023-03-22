Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Mar 22, 2023

Role: ERP Business Analyst
Duration and Location: 6 months | Cape Town based.
Project: Oracle ERP Operational Team

Duties:

  • Execution to business analysis methodology
  • Identify, refine, clarify, and define the business need
  • Able to assist with project requirements planning
  • Applying and anticipating technical expertise
  • Process documentation
  • Business Requirements specification
  • Impact Assessment
  • Ad-hoc reporting

Competencies- Solid understanding of Oracle Finance Processes and legal entity structures- Exposure to Oracle Financials or similar ERP- Self-starter, independent worker- Analytical and looks for improvement/smarter ways of achieving the outcome- High cognitive ability to pick up complex financial processes and rules

Skills and Qualifications- Finance qualification & background- Business Analysis Diploma- Knowledge of the insurance industry and products

Desired Skills:

  • Finance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *