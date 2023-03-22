Campus switch market hits record high

Worldwide campus switch sales concluded 2022 on a high note: sales had already reached a record in 3Q 2022, but they broke that record again in 4Q 2022.

According to a Dell’Oro report, all regions experienced robust growth during the quarter, except China, which declined significantly by double digits.

“Year-over-year growth in campus switch sales surpassed a staggering 20%, for the second quarter, sending sales for the full year to a record-breaking high,” says Sameh Boujelbene, vice-president of Dell’Oro Group. “This growth is reflective of ongoing improvement in the supply situation, although a full recovery is still a ways off.

“Almost all vendors experienced impressive growth, with one exception: H3C. However, Cisco emerged as the clear winner, driving two-thirds of the market growth and securing an impressive gain of more than two points in market share.

“All regions, except China, reported double-digit growth during the quarter. Although Covid-related disruptions and unfavorable currency exchange rates may have contributed to this weakness, we believe that one of the reasons for this decline is due to inventory digestion. It should be noted that the Chinese market has been steadily growing for multiple quarters since 1Q 2020, and 4Q 2022 was the first quarter of decline.

“We caution that similar digestion periods may occur in other regions. While we are not predicting a general pause in the market in 2023, we anticipate it may occur next year,” Boujelbene adds.

The 4Q 2022 Ethernet Switch-Campus Report found that, although Cisco was able to gain revenue share in 4Q 2022, the firm’s share over the trailing four quarters has remained stable. This could suggest that the share gain in 4Q 2022 might be primarily due to the timing of shipments rather than true competitive displacements.

According to the report, 2.5Gbps and 5.0Gbps port shipments increased by 26%, the third consecutive quarter of strong double-digit growth. HPE Aruba captured the majority of the increase for the second quarter in a row.