Canon partners with Redington as Kenya distributor

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) has appointed Redington as its new authorised distributor in Kenya.

“In our organisation, we place a high value on cultivating strong partnerships, and our collaboration with Redington, represents a significant milestone in our efforts to further expand our reach for the wide range of printing and copying offerings and fulfil the printing and scanning technology requirements across Kenya to match global standards,” says Eiji Ota, B2B BU director of Canon Central and North Africa.

“Canon is also dedicated to improving the understanding and value of its products and solutions among all partners through continued training and business development activities. By partnering with Redington, we have furthered our in-country stocking & distribution presence in Kenya to create a more sustainable footprint.”

Established in 1993, Redington evolved from one brand, one product, and one market into a multi-billion-dollar distributor, serving 38 emerging markets and over 290 international brands. Redington provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for all categories of information technology, telecommunication, digital, and lifestyle products. It aims to offer a robust technology-powered platform that enables a seamless flow of services. Redington is one of the biggest distributors in Kenya and has an impressive database of 2nd tier partners, including print shops that provide printing services to customers.

In this partnership, Canon is offering channel partners advanced large-format printers, including the TM, TX, and TZ series.