Front End Developer with Angular – 2149 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation
- Front End Developer with Angular
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management, and communication
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Frontend Technologies:
- Angular 10+
- Typescript
- Karma/Jasmine
- HTML/CSS
- PostgreSQL
- Maven
- X-Ray
- Experience in testing (unit testing)
Tools:
- Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
- BitBucket
- Git
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Web and digital project experience
- Agile working experience
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Git
- HTML/CSS