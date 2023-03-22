Front End Developer with Angular – 2149 – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 22, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Home Office rotation

  • Front End Developer with Angular

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements processing, gathering, analysis, management, and communication
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Frontend Technologies:

  • Angular 10+
  • Typescript
  • Karma/Jasmine
  • HTML/CSS
  • PostgreSQL
  • Maven
  • X-Ray
  • Experience in testing (unit testing)

Tools:

  • Atlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
  • BitBucket
  • Git

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Web and digital project experience
  • Agile working experience

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Git
  • Angular

