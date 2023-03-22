Full Stack C# Developer

Mar 22, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack C# Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C#
  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:MS Azure:
  • Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • IoT-Hub
  • Event-Hub
  • Service Bus
  • Stream Analytics
  • Function Applications etc.
  • Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
  • Domain-driven design (DDD)
  • Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
  • Factory pattern
  • Repo pattern etc.
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Able to mentor and coach other developers in latest engineering practices and standards.
  • Experience in front-End Development using Angular (Typescript)
  • Experience in GitHub

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • C#

