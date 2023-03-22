Full Stack C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack C# Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C#
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:MS Azure:
- Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- IoT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- Function Applications etc.
- Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
- Domain-driven design (DDD)
- Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
- Factory pattern
- Repo pattern etc.
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Able to mentor and coach other developers in latest engineering practices and standards.
- Experience in front-End Development using Angular (Typescript)
- Experience in GitHub
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
