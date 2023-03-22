Full Stack C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack C# Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C#

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:MS Azure:

Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

IoT-Hub

Event-Hub

Service Bus

Stream Analytics

Function Applications etc.

Well versed in code architecture and patterns:

Domain-driven design (DDD)

Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)

Factory pattern

Repo pattern etc.

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Able to mentor and coach other developers in latest engineering practices and standards.

Experience in front-End Development using Angular (Typescript)

Experience in GitHub

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

C#

Learn more/Apply for this position