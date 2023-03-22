Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

Job spec – Senior Full-stack developer

Experience required:

5+ years of industry experience

Deep understanding of Python / Django.

Knowledge of worker queues through RabbitMQ and Celery.

Proficient in JavaScript and have experience with front-end frameworks like VueJS.

Designing and managing databases in PostgreSQL and MongoDB.

Understanding of DevOps practices, including source control, continuous integration, and deployment, and be able to work with AWS EC2/RDS for deployment and scaling.

Proficient in using Docker and orchestration tools to create and manage scalable systems.

Solid development experience using Restful APIs and GraphQL.

Good understanding of Linux system administration, including command-line tools, networking, and security.

Experience with Elixir/Phoenix would be very advantageous, as well as an understanding of functional programming concepts and high concurrency message processing.

Excellent problem-solving skills and be able to identify and resolve issues in complex applications.

Qualifications:

BSc – Computer Science or equivalent

Languages: English

Skills: DevOps, Agile, Python, Django, Javascript, VueJS, Docker, Elixir

Personality Traits: Eager to learn, Honest, Attention to Detail, Team Player, Energetic.

Other requirements:

Must have own car with a valid drivers license.

Must be willing to work overtime.

Description:

We are a multinational company that is innovating in the media industry. As a senior developer, you will lead the design and implementation of two key platforms: one that enhances the engagement and analytics of radio station listeners, and another that manages campaigns and competitions across multiple channels.

Key responsibilities:

Building new functionality and improvement of existing systems.

Ensure core systems are reliable and performant by monitoring and troubleshooting issues.

Apply creative problem-solving skills to deliver innovative solutions.

Mentor fellow developers and share best practices.

Ensure high quality software practices are followed.

Keep up with the latest trends and developments in the industry.

Participate in code reviews and provide feedback.

Help build and integrate DevOps processes and standards.

Collaborate with other departments to understand and meet client needs.

About The Employer:

Work from Home

Come to offices when you need to

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

