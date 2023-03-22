Full stack developer – Western Cape Cape Town

FULL STACK DEVELOPER

About

Our client is an outsourced finance business for startups and SME’s in the UK and US.

The ideal candidate

You’re interested in the fintech sector and in supporting startups to succeed. When it comes to technology, you know your stuff (and what you don’t know, you’ll know where to find the answer). Alongside this, you’re aligned with our values which are – Focused, Communicator, Responsible, Collaborator, and Innovator. You’re a team player, who takes responsibility for your department and you’re impeccably organized. You’re comfortable managing your own work and updating management without being prompted. Finally, you’re hungry to have an impact on the transformation of a very traditional industry!

If you’re looking for a place to grow, thrive and tackle challenges, this is the perfect fit for you. You’ll be part of a great team who will lend you their full support in making the complex simple.

Job description

They are looking for a strong Full Stack Engineer, who has a passion for coding and intimate knowledge and experience in .Net & React. Due to the nature of the business, they are looking for a self-starter who is comfortable managing a project from start to finish.

Summary of responsibilities

? Leading/working in a team to build out mobile and web applications

? Provide accurate timing estimates for project planning

? Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Skill set and qualifications

? 2-3 Years of experience in a full stack role.

? Experience with the following stack/frameworks

? Familiar with Microsoft Azure

? C#

? .Net Functions

? .Net Web API

? Entity Framework

? React

? React Native

? MS SQL

? RESTful APIs

? Excellent communication and leadership skills

? Organized, strong attention to detail and problem-solving aptitude

? Able to spot opportunities to simplify and improve processes to drive better results

? A growth mindset – a willingness to roll up your sleeves and solve a wide range of

issues

? A strong interest in how technology can solve efficiency problems within the accounting/finance sector

Perks

? Monthly benefits

? Summer & Christmas staff socials

? Opportunities to be involved in press coverage of Addition

? Regular opportunities for training and professional development

