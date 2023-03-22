Intelligent Automation Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

A boutique company in the fields of Intelligent Automation (IA), Digitization, Virtual agents, and Low code solutions, is seeking an Intelligent Automation Engineer to build Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Robots by combining Artificial Intelligence powered Cognitive Services, Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with your creativity, database, and development [URL Removed] are offering the possibility to work from home and flexible working hours.

DUTIES:

Develop a deep understanding of the UiPath Platform and its functionalities

Solution design

Design, build and test complex automation processes that will interact with multiple third-party applications

Data conversion and interfacing activities

Identification of new automation opportunities and improvement in existing processes

Technical architecture

Defining systems strategy, developing system requirements, designing, prototyping, and testing custom technology solutions, and supporting system implementation

Help gather project requirements for integration with partner products

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Qualification in IT or Engineering

Minimum of 1-3 years’ relevant experience

Broad Technology knowledge experience including knowledge of development technologies such as Workflow Foundation or database technologies such as SQL Server, SSIS/SSRS, and analytics tools.

An aptitude to liaise with senior-level customer representatives in a rational and measured manner to communicate progress, issues, risks, and solutions.

ATTRIBUTES:

• Process-minded

• Fluent written and spoken English is mandatory, fluency in other languages is a plus

• Logical thinker and problem solver

• Good presentation and communication skills

• Strong technical ability

• Ability to work both independently and within a team

• Capacity to think on your feet and embrace new challenges as they arise

• Must have a car and driver’s licence

