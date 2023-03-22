Intermediate Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Now hiring: Java Software Developers (typically 2-10 years of experience)

Psybergate is currently hiring several select intermediate to senior Java developers. The hired candidates will all start in August 2023, and will be put through 2 months of intense and hands-on technical mentoring. At this point, it is expected that the technical mentoring will be full-time i.e. 8 hrs/day over the initial 2 months.

Why this is the right role for you and what you’ll get by working as part of the Psybergate software team:

Define you core software skills (Java/Spring/JEE, as well as how to make use of relevant tools, frameworks, and methodologies) in the full-stack space and build robust and relevant solutions for real-world business problems.

Involvement in a practical programme infused with rigorous programming exercises.

Mentorship on a variety of soft skills such as professionalism in the IT industry, effective and engaging communications skills, increasing and maintaining productivity.

Continued professional and technical growth throughout your career

The Psybergate Culture and what we look for in our developers:

A passion for software development and problem-solving

The desire and commitment to grow yourself as an individual and an IT professional

The ability and drive to collaborate with your peers and learn from your seniors

Determination to be the best you can be

A willingness to own your career-growth, and to make the relevant sacrifices for your career-growth.

Our Minimum Requirements:

A Completed Masters/Honours/Bachelor/Technical Diploma in Computer Science or Engineering, or Information Technology

Around 2-10 years of hands-on experience as a developer, software engineer, etc. Please note we may consider developers with more experience as well.

Desired Skills:

Java

Intermediate Developer

Software Developer

Fullstack Developer

Full Stack Developer

Java Developer

Software Programmer

