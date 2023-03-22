Intermediate Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Now hiring: Java Software Developers (typically 2-10 years of experience)
Psybergate is currently hiring several select intermediate to senior Java developers. The hired candidates will all start in August 2023, and will be put through 2 months of intense and hands-on technical mentoring. At this point, it is expected that the technical mentoring will be full-time i.e. 8 hrs/day over the initial 2 months.
Why this is the right role for you and what you’ll get by working as part of the Psybergate software team:
- Define you core software skills (Java/Spring/JEE, as well as how to make use of relevant tools, frameworks, and methodologies) in the full-stack space and build robust and relevant solutions for real-world business problems.
- Involvement in a practical programme infused with rigorous programming exercises.
- Mentorship on a variety of soft skills such as professionalism in the IT industry, effective and engaging communications skills, increasing and maintaining productivity.
- Continued professional and technical growth throughout your career
The Psybergate Culture and what we look for in our developers:
- A passion for software development and problem-solving
- The desire and commitment to grow yourself as an individual and an IT professional
- The ability and drive to collaborate with your peers and learn from your seniors
- Determination to be the best you can be
- A willingness to own your career-growth, and to make the relevant sacrifices for your career-growth.
Our Minimum Requirements:
- A Completed Masters/Honours/Bachelor/Technical Diploma in Computer Science or Engineering, or Information Technology
- Around 2-10 years of hands-on experience as a developer, software engineer, etc. Please note we may consider developers with more experience as well.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Intermediate Developer
- Software Developer
- Fullstack Developer
- Full Stack Developer
- Java Developer
- Software Programmer