iOS Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Century City

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge Software Development House seeks the coding talents of an iOS Developer to build and maintain mobile applications for its exciting projects. Your role will also entail collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features; build automated deployment pipelines for iOS deployments; fix bugs & issues and manage projects task in line with project workflow. You will require 3-4 years’ experience with iOS Native (Swift/Objective-C), RESTful Web Services, Atlassian Suite (Jira, Bitbucket), Git, GitLab and beneficial will be React Native & Flutter. You will also need to be proficient with Java and Kotlin and have experience with 3rd party libraries and APIs, have working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies & skilled with Test Automation tools like Selenium and Appium.

DUTIES:

Write software in line with industry standards & design patterns –

Guide and implement software and product design.

Produce code in line with project requirements.

Implement and maintain appropriate security standards.

Perform and request code reviews.

Write and maintain Unit and Functional Tests.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Building automated deployment pipelines for iOS deployments.

Debug software for optimum functioning –

Reproduce and locate source of reported bugs and issues.

Fix bugs and issues.

Communicate errors and solutions to Product Owners / QA.

Maintain software and related repositories & databases –

Manage source code and versioning.

Manage branching and pull requests.

Manage Projects –

Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work complete.

Manage projects task in line with project workflow.

Identify and suggest functional improvements.

Work with Product Owners to plan and execute project sprints.

Keep current with the Development environment –

Maintain and improve skill set.

Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-4 Years coding experience in the following languages/technologies: iOS Native (Swift/Objective-C) React Native & Flutter knowledge would be an advantage. Knowledge of RESTful Web Services Knowledge of Atlassian Suite (Jira, Bitbucket), Git, GitLab

Java, Kotlin.

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs.

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Knowledge of Test Automation tools like Selenium and Appium.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

iOS

Developer

Mobile

Learn more/Apply for this position