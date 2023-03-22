Java Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

5 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualization technology expertise

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

Jenkins

JavaScript / Typescript

Maven

Gradle

PostgreSQL

AWS Cloud

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Java

Java Development

Spring Framework

Core Java

Java 8

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

