Java Software Engineer

- Requirements Gathering – elicitation of technical requirements for input to technical requirements specifications.
- Solution Design – design of technical solutions that address client requirements.
- Scoping – contribute to client deliverable scope analysis and definition within context of technical requirements.
- Software Development – the ability to develop software in order to deliver technical solutions to client requirements.
- Planning – plan task execution and deliver accordingly.
- Documentation – documenting of all required aspects related to technical analysis including requirements, solutions and testing.
- Testing – definition, validation and documentation of functional and/or technical testing scope, test cases and test outcomes across all testing phases, including unit, functional/integration, regression and user acceptance testing.
- Solution Verification – quality control and verification of final solution adherence to technical requirements specifications before final production delivery and implementation. • Technical
- Solution Training – training to client business users in the use and understanding of proposed or implemented solutions.
- Post Implementation Support – software maintenance and client assistance in the technical use and understanding of implemented solutions.
- Stakeholder Engagement – the ability to engage relevant stakeholders of a deliverable for all technical delivery aspects.
- Prioritization – the ability to identify the object of highest importance and executing accordingly.
- Communication – the ability to convey relevant information in written and verbal form with the intent of creating clarity.
- Interpersonal Skills – the ability to interact with other people, individually and in groups through listening, effective speaking and the ability to control and manage emotions.
- Collaboration – being intentional about working together with others to achieve a common purpose, and the realization that the collective result is superior to individual results.
Minimum Requirements:
- 3-5 years generic Java development experience. Calypso experience not mandatory, but advantageous.
- Looking for a committed individual who is passionate about support and the Service Desk environment.
Desired Skills:
- Calypso
- BSc. computer Science
- Software Engineer