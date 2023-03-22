Java Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 22, 2023

  • Requirements Gathering – elicitation of technical requirements for input to technical requirements specifications.

  • Solution Design – design of technical solutions that address client requirements.

  • Scoping – contribute to client deliverable scope analysis and definition within context of technical requirements.

  • Software Development – the ability to develop software in order to deliver technical solutions to client requirements.

  • Planning – plan task execution and deliver accordingly.

  • Documentation – documenting of all required aspects related to technical analysis including requirements, solutions and testing.

  • Testing – definition, validation and documentation of functional and/or technical testing scope, test cases and test outcomes across all testing phases, including unit, functional/integration, regression and user acceptance testing.

  • Solution Verification – quality control and verification of final solution adherence to technical requirements specifications before final production delivery and implementation. • Technical

  • Solution Training – training to client business users in the use and understanding of proposed or implemented solutions.

  • Post Implementation Support – software maintenance and client assistance in the technical use and understanding of implemented solutions.

  • Stakeholder Engagement – the ability to engage relevant stakeholders of a deliverable for all technical delivery aspects.

  • Prioritization – the ability to identify the object of highest importance and executing accordingly.

  • Communication – the ability to convey relevant information in written and verbal form with the intent of creating clarity.

  • Interpersonal Skills – the ability to interact with other people, individually and in groups through listening, effective speaking and the ability to control and manage emotions.

  • Collaboration – being intentional about working together with others to achieve a common purpose, and the realization that the collective result is superior to individual results.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3-5 years generic Java development experience. Calypso experience not mandatory, but advantageous.

  • Looking for a committed individual who is passionate about support and the Service Desk environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Calypso
  • BSc. computer Science
  • Software Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *