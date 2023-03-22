We are recruiting a Junior Systems Engineer for a hybrid opportunity.
Role Objective: Responsible for monitoring all connectivity environments, as well as continuous updates of all daily reports
.
Qualification Required:
- Matric /Grade 12
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject or equivalent experience
Preferred Qualification:
- Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)
- Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)
- HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)
- QlikView (Beneficial)
- JavaScript (Beneficial)
- Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)
- Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)
Experience Required:
- 2+ Years of experience with Information Security with experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (Log Point, Radar, Splunk McAfee or Arc Sight)
- 2+ Years of experience in an operations focused information security role, with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks
- Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities
- Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation and available technologies.
- Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise) along with detection requirements and methodologies.
- Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Responsible for monitoring all connectivity environments, as well as continuous updates of all daily reports
- To perform after hours and weekend help desk functions
- Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills (curious and analytical). Detail oriented with strong organization skills. A team player.
- Customer service focus required with strong interpersonal skills including excellent written/verbal communication skills. Requires taking responsibility for customer satisfaction and overall success of managed
services.
- Communicating up, down, and across all levels of the organization
- A passion for information security and data security.
- Motivated to stay one-step ahead of cyber attackers.
- Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)
- LogPoint
- Monitor the shared mailbox.
- Monitor the cloud AV consoles
- Symantec Endpoint Security Complete
- F-Secure EPP
- Sophos Central
- Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action.
- Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions
- Shift handover and effective communication with regards
- the issues that were handled during the shift
- Continuous updates of daily reports
- Effectively execute requests from users
- Good understanding of operating standards and procedures
- Communication skills
- Problem solving techniques
- Ability to work as a team
- Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress
Work environment
- Work from the office – Datacentre Temperature controlled environment KEY STAKEHOLDERS:
- External: Customers of clients
Internal:
- Operational team
Applications programmers
Operations planner
The operator will have to work shifts:
- 4 days, 12hour day shift
- 4 days, 12hour night shift
- 4 days off duty
Physical demands
- Office Based in the Security Operations Centre
Ad-Hoc Remote support Physical demands of the job, includes sitting, lifting, bending, etc.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML