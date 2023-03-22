Mobile / IOS Android (Flutter) – Software Developer – Information Specialist – Pretoria – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 22, 2023

Mobile / IOS Android (Flutter) – Software Developer – Information Specialist – Pretoria

Relevant qualification equivalent to a BSc degree in Computer Science, preferably from the Universities of Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Witwatersrand; and

A proven record (at least 2 years) in the field of mobile application development, data management and database management – Flutter experience

  • Drive the full application development life cycle of iOS and Android application development (concept, design, test, release, and support) within deadlines.

  • Collaborating with external development teams and other staff to set specifications for the PSA mobile app and databases.

  • Design and maintain the PSA databases (RESTful or GraphQL API and queries to other industry stakeholders’ databases).

  • Knowledge of the full application development life cycle of iOS and Android application development (concept, design, test, release, and support) within deadlines.

  • Firm grasp of the Flutter mobile framework and the Dart programming language” “- Understand the Redux pattern.

  • Ability to write well-documented, reusable, clean JavaScript code.

  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle.

  • Have strong skills to manage and develop databases.

  • Deep programing language knowledge.

  • Modifying software to fix errors, adapt it to new hardware, improve its performance, or upgrade interfaces.

  • Directing system testing and validation procedures.

  • Directing software programming and documentation development.

  • Consulting with departments or customers on project status and proposals.

  • Working with customers or departments on technical issues including software system design and maintenance.

  • Preparing reports on programming project specifications, activities, or status.

  • Conferring with project managers to obtain information on limitations or capabilities.

Minimum Requirements:

Mobile / IOS Android (Flutter) – Software Developer – Information Specialist – Pretoria

Relevant qualification equivalent to a BSc degree in Computer Science, preferably from the Universities of Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Witwatersrand; and

A proven record (at least 2 years) in the field of mobile application development, data management and database management – Flutter experience

  • Drive the full application development life cycle of iOS and Android application development (concept, design, test, release, and support) within deadlines.

  • Collaborating with external development teams and other staff to set specifications for the PSA mobile app and databases.

  • Design and maintain the PSA databases (RESTful or GraphQL API and queries to other industry stakeholders’ databases).

  • Knowledge of the full application development life cycle of iOS and Android application development (concept, design, test, release, and support) within deadlines.

  • Firm grasp of the Flutter mobile framework and the Dart programming language” “- Understand the Redux pattern.

  • Ability to write well-documented, reusable, clean JavaScript code.

  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle.

  • Have strong skills to manage and develop databases.

  • Deep programing language knowledge.

  • Modifying software to fix errors, adapt it to new hardware, improve its performance, or upgrade interfaces.

  • Directing system testing and validation procedures.

  • Directing software programming and documentation development.

  • Consulting with departments or customers on project status and proposals.

  • Working with customers or departments on technical issues including software system design and maintenance.

  • Preparing reports on programming project specifications, activities, or status.

  • Conferring with project managers to obtain information on limitations or capabilities.

Desired Skills:

  • BSc Information technology
  • BCom Information Technology
  • Flutter Developement

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *