Nvidia lets any enterprise access an AI supercomputer

Nvidia has announced Nvidia DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service that gives enterprises immediate access to the infrastructure and software needed to train advanced models for generative AI and other groundbreaking applications.

DGX Cloud provides dedicated clusters of Nvidia DGX AI supercomputing, paired with Nvidia AI software. The service makes it possible for every enterprise to access its own AI supercomputer using a simple web browser, removing the complexity of acquiring, deploying and managing on-premises infrastructure.

Enterprises rent DGX Cloud clusters on a monthly basis, which ensures they can quickly and easily scale the development of large, multi-node training workloads without having to wait for accelerated computing resources that are often in high demand.

“We are at the iPhone moment of AI. Startups are racing to build disruptive products and business models, and incumbents are looking to respond,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “DGX Cloud gives customers instant access to Nvidia AI supercomputing in global-scale clouds.”

Nvidia is partnering with leading cloud service providers to host DGX Cloud infrastructure, starting with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Its OCI Supercluster provides a purpose-built RDMA network, bare-metal compute and high-performance local and block storage that can scale to superclusters of over 32 000 GPUs.

Microsoft Azure is expected to begin hosting DGX Cloud next quarter, and the service will soon expand to Google Cloud and more.

Enterprises manage and monitor DGX Cloud training workloads using Nvidia Base Command Platform software, which provides a seamless user experience across DGX Cloud, as well as on-premises Nvidia DGX supercomputers. Using Base Command Platform, customers can match their workloads to the right amount and type of DGX infrastructure needed for each job.

DGX Cloud includes Nvidia AI Enterprise, the software layer of the Nvidia AI platform, which provides end-to-end AI frameworks and pretrained models to accelerate data science pipelines and streamline the development and deployment of production AI. New pretrained models, optimised frameworks and accelerated data science software libraries, available in Nvidia AI Enterprise 3.1, give developers an additional jump-start to their AI projects.