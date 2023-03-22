We’re looking for a qualified Project Manager with experience in the mining industry to join our team in Mokopane. You will be responsible for handling the company’s ongoing projects by working closely with the team members to ensure that all project requirements, deadlines, and schedules are on track.
Desired Skills:
- Matric or Grade 12 Degree in Project Management PMI certification
- (CAPM
- PMP)
- Problem Solving
- positive attitude
- interpersonal skills.
- Excellent communication skills
- Planning And Organising
- Stress Tolerance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
An innovative company with an array of products that significantly improve both the design and operation of collision avoidance, auto electrical, and integrated solutions for productivity and safety in the mining and construction sector.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Employee assistance