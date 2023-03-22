Project Manager at Probe Integrated Mining Technologies – Limpopo Musina

Qualification

Matric or Grade 12

Degree in Project Management

PMI certification, (CAPM, PMP)

Experience

5 – 7 years previous working experience as Project Manager in Mining Environment

Legal Requirements

Driver’s license

Key skills

Problem solving

Positive attitude

Interpersonal skills

Excellent communication skills

A positive, confident, and determined approach

Planning and Organising

Stress tolerant

Responsibilities

Planning and Defining Scope that support business goals in collaboration with executive management.

Direct and manage project development from beginning to end.

Allocate and Manage Project Resources.

Communicate with customers on ongoing basis.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.

Plan and schedule project timelines and millstones using appropriate tools – Ms Project etc.

Develop best practices and tools for project execution.

Coordinates project work during the project execution phase according to the project plan.

Minimize exposure and risk by implementing and audits safety standards and quality assurance.

Issue status reports to the project team, analyse results and trouble shoot problem areas.

Generates and issues regular internal and external project reporting.

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirement documentation and presentations.

Create recommendation reports in order to identify successful and unsuccessful projects.

Creating Charts and Schedules.

Responsible for proper administration.

Supervise project team members and influence them to take positive and accountability for their assigned work.

Effectively communicate project expectations to team members in timely and clear fashion.

Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the project.

Developing a cost-effective plan and schedule for completion of project following a logical pattern for utilization of resources.

Tracks and control schedule and associated cost to achieve completion of projects within time, budget, scope, and quality.

Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.

Activity Planning and Sequencing (Develop Budgets, Cost Estimates and Resource allocations, cost estimations).Be responsible for maintaining the proper level of safety awareness in all jobs without causing injury to self, co-workers and visitors.

Address improper safety practices observed in co-workers, contractors & visitors.

Constantly examine the work environment for hazards and initiate appropriate corrective action.

Immediately report all injuries & other safety incidents.

Maintain a clean & orderly work area at all times.

Report to work fit for duty without impairment from alcohol, drugs, medications, fatigue, or other influences that may adversely affect the safety aspects of duty.

Adhere to the organization protocols, policies and procedures.

Adhere to appropriate safekeeping of confidential information & documents.

Job card management.

Maintain good timekeeping and attendance records.

Costumer quotations prepared accurately and timely.

Purchase and maintain the PPE requirements of all staff.

Report on quality issues.

Constantly examine the work environment for inadequate company property and initiate appropriate corrective action.

About The Employer:

Join a dynamic team and company that strives to provide integrated solutions for productivity and safety in the mining and construction industries as a premium supplier of high-end products, always delivering exemplary service to our customers.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

EAP Programme

