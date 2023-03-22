Project Manager – Limpopo Mokopane

We’re looking for a qualified Project Manager with experience in the mining industry to join our team in Mokopane. You will be responsible for handling the company’s ongoing projects by working closely with the team members to ensure that all project requirements, deadlines, and schedules are on track.

Desired Skills:

Matric or Grade 12 Degree in Project Management PMI certification

(CAPM

PMP)

Problem Solving

positive attitude

interpersonal skills.

Excellent communication skills

Planning And Organising

Stress Tolerance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

An innovative company with an array of products that significantly improve both the design and operation of collision avoidance, auto electrical, and integrated solutions for productivity and safety in the mining and construction sector.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

Employee assistance

