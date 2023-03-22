Quality Assurance Tester at Nutun – Gauteng Sandown

About the role:

Software Quality Assurance – creating robust and error free software through thorough product testing both manual and automated.

Minimum requirements (Qualifications and Experience):

B.Sc. Information Science Degree or ISTQB certification

B Com degree.- 3 years of QA experience

3 Years’ Experience in Automation Testing

Experience in regression testing beneficial.

Experience working in Agile teams.

Experience in National Payments Industry beneficial

Key Responsibilities:

Preparation of testing material – Working closely with the agile team the tester must prepare all the material necessary to test the given use case (user story).

Manual functional testing – Manually testing various non automated features, front end, and backend.

Automation testing – Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)

Reporting on testing activities – Logging of defects and suggestions

Performance and load testing – Testing of various performance and load metrics across the application ecosystem. Identification and reporting on potential improvements to load and performance.

Build and deploy – Ensure that build and deploy cycles align closely with testing procedures and activities.

Testing processes and procedures – Collaborating closely with the agile team to constantly enhance the testing approach.

Technical & Behavioural Competencies:

Technical:

Agile Methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban

Experience Using Agile Management Tools Such as JIRA, Confluence and Azure Dev Ops.

Agile Team Collaboration

Writing functional front end Automation Tests Using Industry Standard Tools such as (Postman, Selenium etc.)

Front-end browser testing

Cross browser testing

Browser version support testing

Front-end desktop testing

Cross O/S testing

O/S version support testing

Mobile app testing

API testing (Postman, SOAP UI)

Back-end testing and analysis (SQL Server, system logs, Elastic Search)

Ability to read, understand and communicate technical documentation.

Understanding scope of work, and criteria

Build test cases prior to starting to test.

Question specs do not take things at face value.

Follow case, and document findings.

Research on requirements (functionality, best practice, methodology)

Behavioural:

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Accountable

Stress tolerant, resilient

Strong verbal & written communications skills (English)

Target driven.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Software Testing

cross test

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our best-in-class business services enable our clients to yield optimum results. We combine unique technology, data and analytics competencies to provide a range of digitally enabled business services.

Our solutions ignite efficiency, ensure stability, introduce simplicity, and enhance effectiveness.

Nutun is committed to elevating operational efficiencies and customer service, and we’re equally dedicated to providing our people with positive experiences, creative freedom, wellness support and opportunities to make a real impact on their own lives and the world around them.

Learn more/Apply for this position