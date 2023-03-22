Scrum Master

A well-established business is seeking 12 month contract Scrum Master

The ideal candidate should have extensive knowledge of Agile methodologies, Scrum and Kanban frameworks, and SAFe principles.

You will be responsible for ensuring the successful delivery of projects, removing impediments, and facilitating communication between teams.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Certified Scrum Master (CSM) and/or Certified SAFe 5.0 Scrum Master (SSM) certification.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field preferred.

EXPERIENCE/SKILLS:

At least 3-5 years of experience as a Scrum Master in Agile teams.

Experience in managing multiple Agile teams, preferably within a SAFe Agile Release Train.

Sound knowledge of Agile methodologies, Scrum and Kanban frameworks, and SAFe principles.

Experience in facilitating Agile ceremonies such as backlog refinement, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives.

Experience in facilitating PI Planning and helping teams create PI Objectives would be advantageous.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong problem-solving and conflict resolution skills.

Experience in using Agile management tools such as Azure DevOps (ADO – preferred), JIRA or Trello.

Experience working with teams developing APIs would be advantageous.

