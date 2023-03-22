Senior Cisco Network Engineer (CCIE) at Sabenza IT

Provides technical support to field engineers, technicians, and product support personnel who are diagnosing, troubleshooting, repairing, and debugging complex electro/mechanical equipment, computer systems, complex software, or networked and/or wireless systems.

Responds to situations where first-line product support has failed to isolate or fix problems in malfunctioning equipment or software. Reports design, reliability, and maintenance problems or bugs to design engineering/software engineering. May be involved in customer installation and training.

Provides support to customers/users where the product is highly technical or sophisticated in nature.

Job Description:

The CCIE Network Engineer is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices, and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure Network service stability for our client’s business operations.

The CCIE Network Engineer is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgment and independent analysis within defined policies and practices.

Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions.

Able to communicate clearly at all levels, especially within a pressurised environment. Able to articulate technical issues or changes which are fed into live feedback sessions, in particular with regards to major incident investigations.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested, and operational

Perform necessary checks, adjust monitoring tools in terms of proactive ability and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.

Assist in analyzing, resolving, and escalating support calls

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients

Monthly incident / request trending to facilitate improvement in service quality

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the client.

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

Ability to communicate and work across different management levels, cultures and social groups

Ability to plan activities and changes well in advance, and takes into account possible changing circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurized environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting

Ability to adapt to change

Ability to place clients at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements, and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey

Academic Qualifications:

Advanced Network related diploma, degree, or relevant qualification (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE-R/S)

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP-W)

Juniper Networks Certified Support Professional – Enterprise Routing and Switching (JNCSP-ENT)

JNCIA Security

Certified Partner SE – WAN Optimization

Riverbed Certified Solutions Professional – WAN Optimization (RCSP-W)

F5 Certified Technology Specialist Local Traffic Management (F5-CTS-LTM

Required Experience:

5 Solid years of networking experience

Experience required in Network Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization

Experience of delivering services in an outsourced landscape

Working knowledge of ITIL processes

Experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

CCIE (Cisco), CCNP (Cisco), JNCIE-ENT (Juniper), Network+ (CompTIA), WCNA (Wireshark)

Desired Skills:

Cisco

CCIE

CCNP

JNCIA Security

Juniper

Wireshark

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

