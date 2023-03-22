Senior Java Programmer / Developer

Our client is a leading e-commerce retailer and looking for a Java Programmer / Developer to join their team of experts.

As the Senior Developer, you will need to have a deep specialized knowledge beyond your peers in cloud technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

As the Senior Developer, you will be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes. You have to be aware of how the organization and business partners work and are able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

Qualifications:

Diploma / Degree in Information Systems / BSc Computer Science (or similar)

Matric with experience with 6+ years experience in software development / coding.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience in being a developer within a development team

5+ years’ experience in software development and testing

5+ years’ experience in working on projects in both Agile and DevOps

3+ years’ experience in Cloud Technologies

3+ years’ experience in Spring MVC and Java OOP

Skill Set:

AWS experience: S3, cloud formation scripts, Lamda’s, SES and SQS

Agile / Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian

Experience in distributed source control systems, like BitBucket

JSP, Java 8, Object Orientation Programming

Experience with microservices

Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest)

Hands-on experience in a DevOps environment

Desired Skills:

Agile

AWS

DevOps

J2EE

Java

MVC

Object-Oriented Programming

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

