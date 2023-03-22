Senior Software Engineer

Join our client’s team as a senior software developer. It will be your job to develop software based
on architectural, UX and UI design specifications and other acceptance criteria.
We believe that as a software developer, you add the most value when you are empowered
to provide input into the business case for the software as well as the UX and UI designs in
order to get to the most optimal solution. Your job is not just to deliver code.
Responsibilities
Deliver code according to a product backlog
Agile software development
Technical leadership of a small development team
Provide input on UX and UI designs to optimise development efforts
Give architectural advice where required
Actively contribute to the entire team of product managers, UX practitioners, software
developers and QA analysts and engineers
Continuous self-development and expansion of skills
If you’re an intermediate: assist senior software developer to mentor junior team
members
If you’re a senior: mentor junior team members
Assist with software and product support
Communicate technical needs and risks effectively outside of the team
Be familiar with devops and infrastructure deployment
Write effective documentation for architecture and infrastructure
Requirements
AngularJS. Other web frameworks (ReactJS etc) may also be applicable
Flutter and Dart for mobile development. Android and iOS native development are
also appropriate
API integration through HTTP. REST and REST-like interfaces.
GraphQL integration
Relational databases and SQL
Other databases (time series, graph, document, key-value etc)
Use cloud based infrastructure (AWS and Google). This includes compute and data
storage elements.
Automated deployment infrastructure (Azure DevOps, CodeDeploy etc.)
And these equally important skills
Communication skills that allow you to collaborate and explain your process,
approach and motivation to various stakeholders, including technical and
non-technical people.
Able to work well in a team as well as individually.
Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
A propensity to fail fast and learn fast and share both failure and learning with others.
Prioritising learning over being right. Understanding others rather than becoming
defensive.
Understanding the value of the client as part of the team rather than “us & them”.
Minimum 6 years of relevant software development experience
Desired Skills:
- Android Development
- AngularJS
- Communication
- Maintain Databases
- Microsoft Azure
- React. js
- SQL