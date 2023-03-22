Senior Software Engineer

Join our client’s team as a senior software developer. It will be your job to develop software based

on architectural, UX and UI design specifications and other acceptance criteria.

We believe that as a software developer, you add the most value when you are empowered

to provide input into the business case for the software as well as the UX and UI designs in

order to get to the most optimal solution. Your job is not just to deliver code.

Responsibilities

Deliver code according to a product backlog

Agile software development

Technical leadership of a small development team

Provide input on UX and UI designs to optimise development efforts

Give architectural advice where required

Actively contribute to the entire team of product managers, UX practitioners, software

developers and QA analysts and engineers

Continuous self-development and expansion of skills

If you’re an intermediate: assist senior software developer to mentor junior team

members

If you’re a senior: mentor junior team members

Assist with software and product support

Communicate technical needs and risks effectively outside of the team

Be familiar with devops and infrastructure deployment

Write effective documentation for architecture and infrastructure

Requirements

AngularJS. Other web frameworks (ReactJS etc) may also be applicable

Flutter and Dart for mobile development. Android and iOS native development are

also appropriate

API integration through HTTP. REST and REST-like interfaces.

GraphQL integration

Relational databases and SQL

Other databases (time series, graph, document, key-value etc)

Use cloud based infrastructure (AWS and Google). This includes compute and data

storage elements.

Automated deployment infrastructure (Azure DevOps, CodeDeploy etc.)

And these equally important skills

Communication skills that allow you to collaborate and explain your process,

approach and motivation to various stakeholders, including technical and

non-technical people.

Able to work well in a team as well as individually.

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

A propensity to fail fast and learn fast and share both failure and learning with others.

Prioritising learning over being right. Understanding others rather than becoming

defensive.

Understanding the value of the client as part of the team rather than “us & them”.

Minimum 6 years of relevant software development experience

Desired Skills:

Android Development

AngularJS

Communication

Maintain Databases

Microsoft Azure

React. js

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position