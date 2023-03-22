Senior SQL Database Administrator

Senior Database Administrator

A Leading Retail Giant based in the beautiful city of Cape Town is on the hunt for a Senior SQL Server Database Administrator who will be responsible for ensuring the performance, availability, and security of SQL SERVER instances.

Responsibilities:

Orchestrating upgrades

Backups

Provisioning of Database instances

Work in tandem with the other teams

Preparing documentations and specifications as required

The SQL SERVER instances will be hosted in the datacenter as well as in AWS/Microsoft cloud platforms.

Experience:

5+ years of Experience managing SQL SERVER databases, including databases larger than 1TB

3+ years of Experience in SQL SERVER versions 2014-2019

2+ years of Experience with Azure SQL; Azure SQL Managed Instances

2+ years of Experience with data encryption using SQL SERVER

Knowledge and Skills:

5+ years of General understanding of database management concepts

5+ years of Strong proficiency in SQL SERVER database administration – backups, restores, installation, patching and monitoring error logs

5+ years of SQL SERVER query performance tuning

1+ years of SQL SERVER transparent data encryption

2+ years of Experience configuring SQL SERVER ALWAYSON AVAILABILITY groups and DATABASE MIRRORING

5+ years of Writing STORE PROCEDURES

2+ years of Migration of SQLSERVER from ON-PREM to AZURE/AWS

Desired Skills:

SQL Server

AWS

SQLAzure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

