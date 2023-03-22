Solutions Architect – Payments (Financial Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Solutions Architect – Payments (Financial Services)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Position Overview:
A reputable financial services firm has a fantastic opportunity available for a Solutions Architect – Payments.
The main purpose of this position is to develop and implement the architectural design of solutions to support the business goals and to ensure alignment of Business and Information Technology (IT) at a solution level within the organisation.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Develop solution architectures for the different projects.
- Combine various domain (business, data, application, and technology) architectural as-is (baseline) and to-be (target) models.
- Collaborate with the Lead Solution Architect and ensure alignment between the enterprise architecture, solution architecture, architecture principles and information and communications technology (ICT) standards.
- Ensure that solutions implemented match the Architectural Designs (quality control).
- Contribute to the development of evaluation criteria for product evaluations, requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposal (RFPs).
- Assist the Lead Solution Architect to evaluate products and partners based on evaluation criteria.
- Contribute to advancing ICT standards and optimisation of the ICT facilities in the firm.
Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:
- A Bachelor of Commerce degree in Informatics, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or Engineering plus industry specific qualifications.
- A minimum of 6 to 8 years’ experience in Application Analysis, Architecture, Design, Enterprise Architecture and/or Solution Architecture.
- Post-graduate qualification in the relevant field and payments ecosystem for interbank transfers, SWIFT and ISO20022.
- Knowledge and skill in Architecture Notations – ArchiMate 3, Unified Modelling Language, and Business Process Model and Notations.
- Knowledge of use of Architecture frameworks and methods – Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) and Application Data Management (ADM).
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- architectural design of solutions
- requests for proposal
- requests for information
- advancing ICT standards
- optimisation of the ICT facilities
- Application Analysis
- Solution Architecture
- payments ecosystem for interbank transfers
- SWIFT
- ISO20022
- Architecture Notations
- ArchiMate 3
- Open Group Architecture Framework
- TOGAF
- Application Data Management
- Unified Modelling Language
- Business Process Model and Notations
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A reputable financial services firm
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance