Systems Administrator (Contract) (KZN) at Datafin Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the Supply Chain division of a dynamic and growing Retail Group seeking a strong technical & solutions-driven Systems Administrator to fill a 12-Month Contract Role. Your core focus will be to maintain IT infrastructure, systems and vendor service levels, manage hardware and software requirements, administer Warehouse Management System (WMS), minimize and manage IT risks. The ideal candidate will require a suitable 3-year IT tertiary qualification, have WMS or Supply Chain / Warehousing experience including in the IT service and support fields. You must have a solid understanding of networks and IT infrastructure with a proven ability to work in a critical and complex environment.

DUTIES:

Manage and administer the WMS system across all areas of the supply chain (Foods, FBH) –

Resolve user / operational queries.

Effective User Management.

Housekeeping and maintenance tasks.

Adherence to change controls and IT processes.

Compile logs and test fixes prior to implementation.

Identify problems (recurring incidents) and resolve or escalate appropriately.

Timeous and accurate reporting (EOD).

Perform system regression testing and feedback results.

Document, publish and maintain System Administration manuals to facilitate learning amongst the team.

Support effective implementation of projects from an IT perspective –

Action all system-related tasks as agreed upon by the project deliverables.

Support project ‘go-lives’ and act as the IT onsite resource.

Take ownership of computer systems and related processes after project implementation.

Identify opportunities for continuous improvement delivery against ongoing enhancement/business requirement demands –

Provide input into the one-year operating plan for IT Logistics and the DC (Distribution Centre).

Give input to the development of and maintain the site Business Continuation and Disaster Recovery Plans.

Contribute to the ongoing improvement of processes and ways of working –

Understand relevant Service Level Agreements with necessary escalations for optimal uptime.

Institute accurate controls to prevent computer system failures thereby minimizing risks and ensuring stability across systems.

Maintain IT infrastructure (Hardware and Software) within the DC as per defined OEC.

Effective incident management and root cause analysis.

Develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders –

Implement and maintain effective communication with all internal and external customers.

Maintain and report on the operational compliance scorecard on a weekly and monthly basis to IT and DC Management.

Facilitate the relationship with SMC (Service Management Centre, HO) to ensure all incidents, logs are actioned, escalated and resolved timeously.

Maintain relationships with the HO IT Departments, ensuring effective communication, negotiation and control of all IT related activities impacting the DC’s.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year IT qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Warehouse Management System (WMS) or Supply Chain / Warehousing experience.

Experience in the IT service and support fields.

Understanding of networks and IT infrastructure.

Demonstrates an ability to work in a critical and complex environment.

Has or is quickly able to develop a thorough working knowledge of systems and processes within the distribution centres and warehouses.

Demonstrates the ability to do planning e.g. (mini-Projects, implementations, etc.).

Ability to work shifts and do standby 24 x 7.

Work during Peak periods (example: Easter and December).

Advantageous –

Previous experience in a Systems Administrator role.

ATTRIBUTES:

Demonstrates the ability to identify and resolve problems timeously.

Demonstrates the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of solutions and to recommend and implement improvements.

Demonstrates the ability to make effective decisions under time pressure.

Ability to use technological equipment, programmes and applications to enhance productivity.

Develops familiarity with IT terms and acronyms.

Effectively uses existing procedures, processes, and tools to identify and solve routine problems.

Sets priorities with an appropriate sense of what is most important for effective delivery.

Manages time effectively to accomplish what needs to get done.

Prepares basic presentations that are logically structured.

Records and presents basic written information clearly.

Speaks clearly and understandably when interacting with others.

Works well with people from diverse backgrounds.

Remains focused on task despite changes.

Responds to change with appropriate sense of commitment and enthusiasm.

