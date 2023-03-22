Tech Wise Solutions partners with Sendmarc

Tech Wise Solutions has announced a partnership partner with Sendmarc, incorporating the Sendmarc offerings into its product stack from February 2023.

Sendmarc provides email security solutions, with a platform that enables DMARC compliance across organizations of all sizes. With Sendmarc’s well-defined process, organizations can achieve full protection from email impersonation and spoofing attacks within 90 days, while still allowing legitimate email services to operate without interruption. The platform minimises the risk of false positives, giving companies peace of mind that their domain is in good hands.

“We are proud to onboard Sendmarc as a vendor as the solution fits perfectly with our existing solution stack and with our channel partners implementing the solution internally too, we are protecting employees, customers and suppliers! We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with the professional team at Sendmarc,” says Peter Kohlöffel, chief revenue officer at Tech Wise Solutions.