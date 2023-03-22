Technical Specialist: Integration (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DELIVER, maintain and support a world-class Integration Infrastructure, Technology Stack and Framework to ensure cost-effective & efficient operations as your expertise as a Technical Specialist is sought by a reputable and growing Retail Group. You will also be expected to ensure the management, enablement and delivery of innovative technology based digital solutions in order to satisfy Business integration requirements. You will require a 3-year IT Diploma with 5 years Integration Administration skills. You must also have proficiency with the following: Linux, Windows and Unix admin, Middleware technologies, AWS, CI/CD, Ansible, Jenkins, IBM Integration Bus, IBM WebSphere MQ/MFT, IBM DataPower Gateway, IBM Sterling Connect:Direct & Scripting experience using Windows PowerShell, Python, JavaScript, Bash or other shell scripting languages.

DUTIES:

Ensure effective Stakeholder Management to reduce risk –

Communicate progress, status, events, planned activities and issues to all relevant parties.

Communicate technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information.

Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes and requirements –

Interpret user requirements and translate into integration design.

Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

Design and code integration programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Deliver new technology solutions in support of business strategic objectives –

Conduct the necessary research and development to deliver innovative solutions in line with both IT and Business strategies.

Test new technologies derived from approved business cases and manage implementation where appropriate, i.e., Software.

Keep abreast of non-technical factors that have a direct bearing on technological decisions such as budget constraints and business objectives by establishing business contacts and doing appropriate fact finding to ensure delivery within time, scope and budget.

Understand and keep abreast of international Integration technical developments, new software and cloud strategies by using the appropriate sources of information.

Deliver solutions and support complex and diverse technologies and platforms –

Be a subject matter expert of multiple technologies and platforms.

Investigate and remediate complex problems directly and indirectly linked to your area of responsibility.

Maintain technologies to enable operational stability –

Ensure set standards implemented and adhered in support of a healthy and stable environment.

Ensure software licence compliance across the technical stack and infrastructure.

Maintain and analyse internal records of problem causes and resolutions, identify recurring problems and modify the resolution actions to prevent recurrence.

Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Administration of the IBM stack and Cloud-based systems aligned to team processes and requirements –

Perform the administration of technical solutions according to the agreed plans and processes and propose continuous enhancements to these processes where applicable.

Ensure that the upkeep and health of the system and services are functioning correctly.

Implement preventative maintenance steps.

Maintain system back-ups and ensure recovery mechanisms are in place.

Develop and code scripts to automate certain administration tasks to speed up activities and enable re-use.

Provide thought leadership to ensure best delivery of industry practice –

Ensure that team members, management and other staff members working in related areas of technical concern are informed on all relevant technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information for effective delivery.

Ensure that sustainability and impact of the administration of technical solutions are understood and taken into account when technical solutions are proposed.

Manage tasks within a team to ensure effective and quality delivery –

Keep track of tasks and identify risks and challenges that could compromise delivery.

Be an ambassador of the team and be capable of playing the role of liaison between customer and Infrastructure.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-Year IT Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years Integration Administration skills.

Linux, Windows and Unix admin.

Admin experience in Middleware technologies.

IBM Integration Bus.

IBM WebSphere MQ/MFT.

IBM DataPower Gateway.

IBM Sterling Connect:Direct.

Scripting using Windows PowerShell, Python, JavaScript, Bash or other shell scripting languages.

Nastel Observaility technologies.

AWS Cloud administration.

Security & Access Control and Certificate Management.

CI/CD – GitHub/SVN code repositories, Ansible, Jenkins.

Advantageous –

API Management concepts & technologies.

Observability technologies such as ELK stack, AWS CloudWatch or equivalent.

AWS Cloud administration skills.

Modern Data Lake concepts & technologies.

Event-streams platforms – Kafka, Confluent, etc.

Jenkins, GitHub and SVN experience.

Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, AWS EKS, etc.

AWS Cost Management – effective cost management for cloud-workloads.

Virtualization concepts – Hyper-V, VMware, KVM, LPAR etc.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and present findings.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

COMMENTS:

