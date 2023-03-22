Technical Support Agent

Our client is one of South Africa’s premier hosting providers.

The position is available immediately in our client’s offices in Century City, Cape Town.

Responsibilities

– Providing technical, sales, and product support to clients.

– Assisting with hosting account creation, email setup, cPanel queries, and cPanel/ manual

migrations

– Answering queries and assisting clients with WHM

– Assisting with domain-related inquiries, registrations, renewals, and transfers

– Investigating issues, bugs, or errors and troubleshooting solutions that are the most

effective and efficient.

– Maintaining, updating, and contributing towards their client’s internal and external knowledgebase

and standard operating procedure

– Providing after-hours support to their customers

Requirements

– Matric Certificate

– Tertiary qualifications/certifications in IT

– Computer literate and very comfortable working on Mac OS

– 1-2 year’s helpdesk and technical support experience

– Thorough and in-depth understanding of the web hosting environment (cPanel, WHM,

DNS, Email, SSL)

– Experience working with domain registrars (domain registrations, renewals, and transfers)

– Excellent written and verbal skills (English)

– Ability to work evening, weekend, and public holiday shifts

– Own transport

The ideal candidate should have

– Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills

– A willingness to take initiative and investigate client issues when problems aren’t clear

– Experience guiding clients through troubleshooting processes over email communication

– A passion for providing the best customer service to every client

Perks after probation period

– Contribution to medical aid

– Home internet connection

– Traffic avoidance flexi-time

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

Help Desk

Web Host Manager (WHM)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Web hosting

Desktop support

Support agent

Learn more/Apply for this position