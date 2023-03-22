Technical Support Agent – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 22, 2023

Our client is one of South Africa’s premier hosting providers.

The position is available immediately in our client’s offices in Century City, Cape Town.

Responsibilities
– Providing technical, sales, and product support to clients.
– Assisting with hosting account creation, email setup, cPanel queries, and cPanel/ manual
migrations
– Answering queries and assisting clients with WHM
– Assisting with domain-related inquiries, registrations, renewals, and transfers
– Investigating issues, bugs, or errors and troubleshooting solutions that are the most
effective and efficient.
– Maintaining, updating, and contributing towards their client’s internal and external knowledgebase
and standard operating procedure
– Providing after-hours support to their customers

Requirements
– Matric Certificate
– Tertiary qualifications/certifications in IT
– Computer literate and very comfortable working on Mac OS
– 1-2 year’s helpdesk and technical support experience
– Thorough and in-depth understanding of the web hosting environment (cPanel, WHM,
DNS, Email, SSL)
– Experience working with domain registrars (domain registrations, renewals, and transfers)
– Excellent written and verbal skills (English)
– Ability to work evening, weekend, and public holiday shifts
– Own transport

The ideal candidate should have
– Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
– A willingness to take initiative and investigate client issues when problems aren’t clear
– Experience guiding clients through troubleshooting processes over email communication
– A passion for providing the best customer service to every client

Perks after probation period
– Contribution to medical aid
– Home internet connection
– Traffic avoidance flexi-time

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop Support
  • Help Desk
  • Web Host Manager (WHM)

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Web hosting
  • Desktop support
  • Support agent

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *