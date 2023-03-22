Technical Support Agent – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is one of South Africa’s premier hosting providers.
The position is available immediately in our client’s offices in Century City, Cape Town.
Responsibilities
– Providing technical, sales, and product support to clients.
– Assisting with hosting account creation, email setup, cPanel queries, and cPanel/ manual
migrations
– Answering queries and assisting clients with WHM
– Assisting with domain-related inquiries, registrations, renewals, and transfers
– Investigating issues, bugs, or errors and troubleshooting solutions that are the most
effective and efficient.
– Maintaining, updating, and contributing towards their client’s internal and external knowledgebase
and standard operating procedure
– Providing after-hours support to their customers
Requirements
– Matric Certificate
– Tertiary qualifications/certifications in IT
– Computer literate and very comfortable working on Mac OS
– 1-2 year’s helpdesk and technical support experience
– Thorough and in-depth understanding of the web hosting environment (cPanel, WHM,
DNS, Email, SSL)
– Experience working with domain registrars (domain registrations, renewals, and transfers)
– Excellent written and verbal skills (English)
– Ability to work evening, weekend, and public holiday shifts
– Own transport
The ideal candidate should have
– Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
– A willingness to take initiative and investigate client issues when problems aren’t clear
– Experience guiding clients through troubleshooting processes over email communication
– A passion for providing the best customer service to every client
Perks after probation period
– Contribution to medical aid
– Home internet connection
– Traffic avoidance flexi-time
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Support
- Help Desk
- Web Host Manager (WHM)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Web hosting
- Desktop support
- Support agent