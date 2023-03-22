Telkom, Wits establish R&D lab focused on industry solutions

Telkom and the University of the Witwatersrand have signed a partnership agreement to establish the new Telkom Industry Solutions Lab, a commercial research and development (R&D) facility dedicated to accelerating synergistic collaboration between industry and academia.

Bringing together multi-disciplinary teams from Wits, the Telkom Group, and beyond, this collaborative effort will pave the way for state-of-the-art innovations in telecommunications and the development of transformative digital solutions for various industries.

“We are excited to sign the strategic agreement that puts this partnership with Wits into effect,” says BCX CEO, Mr Jonas Bogoshi. “We see the Lab as a platform to translate academic research into commercially viable and socially impactful solutions.”

The Lab is the first industry solutions lab to join the newly established Wits Innovation Centre (WIC) where minds from various disciplines converge to ideate, research, collaborate, and support innovation, from the initial stages to entrepreneurship and commercialisation.

“The WIC is the epicentre of our innovation ecosystem at Wits where we harness a wellspring of diverse expertise and talent to solve complex, real-world problems. Collaboration in innovation is key and we are excited to see the cutting-edge solutions that will emerge from the Telkom Industry Solutions Lab,” says Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, vice-phancellor and principal of Wits University.

Projects will span industry products and solutions, applied research for specific industries, disruptive innovation driven by local challenges, advanced technology solutions, and industry-led fundamental science and engineering.

The Telkom Industry Solutions Lab will be led by a team of Telkom and Wits research and innovation leaders: Dr Maletsabisa Molapo, Executive for Research and Innovation at Telkom, and Letlotlo Phohole, Senior Programme Manager of the Wits Innovation Centre.