We are looking for a Test Analyst to join our Johannesburg-based team (hybrid way of working). If you are interested in a new opportunity, please get in contact.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.
- Building and maintaining regression test packs.
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).
- Mobile testing is preferable (Manual / Appium).
- Other Technologies: Jira.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML