Test Analyst at STS – Gauteng Johannesburg

TEST ANALYST wanted!

We are looking for a very strong Manual Tester,

knows how to write quality test cases,

knows how defects should be logged.

Also knows exploratory or session based testing.

Knowing HR/Payroll systems

Good communication

send cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

HR

Payroll

Jira

