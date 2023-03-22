Test Analyst-Automation – 2256

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Test Analyst-Automation
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 6+ years’ experience and excellent understanding of Testing:
- Unit
- Integration
- Regression
- Automation
- Cypress or Selenium
- API test automation tools
- Basic understanding of testing Front-End and Backend components of an application
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Familiar with Azure & GitHub
- Agile working experience with tools like JIRA and Confluence
- Proper understanding of Quality Assurance Methodologies
- Self-Starter
- Familiar with C#
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- GitHub
- JIRA