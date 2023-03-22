Test Analyst-Automation – 2256 – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 22, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Test Analyst-Automation

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 6+ years’ experience and excellent understanding of Testing:
    • Unit
    • Integration
    • Regression
    • Automation

  • Cypress or Selenium

  • API test automation tools

  • Basic understanding of testing Front-End and Backend components of an application

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiar with Azure & GitHub
  • Agile working experience with tools like JIRA and Confluence
  • Proper understanding of Quality Assurance Methodologies
  • Self-Starter
  • Familiar with C#

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Azure
  • GitHub

