Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 22, 2023

We are looking for a Test Analyst to join our Johannesburg-based team (hybrid way of working). If you are interested in a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

  • Building and maintaining regression test packs.

  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

  • Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

  • API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

  • Mobile testing is preferable (Manual / Appium).

  • Other Technologies: Jira.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

