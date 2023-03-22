Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Test Analyst to join our Johannesburg-based team (hybrid way of working). If you are interested in a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing is preferable (Manual / Appium).

Other Technologies: Jira.

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position