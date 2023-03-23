Automation Engineer

Automation is the future. Are you ready to be a part of a team that not only takes it seriously but evolves with it?

Is this you?

You are looking at developing your already strong engineering skills by sinking your teeth into a truly dynamic, challenging, and international space. You have a keen interest in internal logistics automation and find the idea of increased efficiency, productivity and seamless engineering very appealing. Watching a project start, being a part of that project with 100% commitment and value and completing it on time and within budget is where you thrive!

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Think QUALITY work. Think PRECISION work. Think EXCITING work.

You will have the fantastic opportunity to design, troubleshoot, diagnose, manage, control, and support our clients’ installations within their customer’s sites. Automation engineering requires a focused and flexible individual who loves what they do and which is reflected in their pristine work ethics, layouts, and client interactions. You will become an EXPERT at local first contact support for our client’s multi-control and other electrical control devices.

Where you’ll be doing it

Our client started their journey as an international player in the internal logistics and automation industry and eventually entered the South African market by opening their strong branch in Kempton Park. They currently employ 36 people with the intention of always growing new skills and keeping a cool and collected company culture.

Their European values shine all the way through their company culture and strong customer base.

The role entails travelling nationally to site visits and internationally for training.

What you’ll need

You will need to hold a Bachelor’s in Mechatronic, Electrical, or Electro-Mechanical Engineering. You are proficient with AutoCAD and PLC software like Siemens while familiar with terms like ProfitNet, EtherNet IP, and EtherCat. You have been in this type of industry running in this type of role for a minimum of 5 years and it would be highly beneficial if you completed a project management course along the way as well.

What you’ll get

Our client likes to keep their people smiling. If it’s not their delicious daily office meals, then it’s their commitment to in-house training. Their values hold within the European standards of professionalism, integrity, and creativity in the internal logistics space. Their drive for dynamic growth means that the only way forward is up and that you will always have something new and exciting to dig your engineering wits into! PLUS who doesn’t like the opportunity to travel internationally for training?

The salary is fair and market-related.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxanne Battistoni on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

mechatronics

PLC Programming

Automation

Application service automation

Industrial control systems

Electrical Engineering

Autocad

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

