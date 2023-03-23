Automation Test Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client in the IT Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Automation Test Analyst (Hybrid Role – The candidate can be based in Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, or Cape Town).



An awesome career opportunity awaits!

Requirements:

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree in Computer Science or IT related field.

ISTQB Certification.

More than 3 years’ experience in automation testing.

Proficiency in Programming Languages. Java, SQL, HTML, PHP.

Ability to read code.

Experience in design, building, and maintenance of automation suites and experience-based testing.

Experience working with Zephyr Squad, Cucumber, Selenium and/or Test Complete (Advantage).

Strong understanding of Agile (SCRUM, Kanban) development.

Receive constructive feedback and manage stakeholder expectations.

Broad I.T domain experience.

Systems: Microsoft Office Suite, Atlassian JIRA, and Confluence.

Responsibilities:

Analyse designs, documents, and new or modified Automation QA procedures and standards.

Fully understand the functionality offered.

Document software defects using a bug-tracking system and report defects to software developers.

Apply quality principles throughout the Agile product lifecycle in line with the company’s way of work.

Assist in the development and implementation of test automation.

Own and facilitate a comprehensive test strategy to ensure that iOS, Android, and web applications meet high-quality standards.

Develop and execute software test plans.

Design and develop automation scripts.

Detect and track software defects and inconsistencies.

Prioritise the tests in the backlog with the delivery team and clients and drive deliverables from beginning to end.

Analyse test results to ensure existing functionality and recommend corrective action.

Execute testing programs across all levels of testing (i.e., unit, system, integration, and regression) by project scope or delivery dates. That address area such as database impacts, software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability.

Provide timely information and feedback to management.

Consult with developers in the resolution of problems.

Define the client’s test requirements and discuss changes with the delivery team.

Participate in product design reviews to provide input.

Desired Skills:

Java

Testing

Automation Testing

SQL

Agile

Zephyr Squad

