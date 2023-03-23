BI Data Analyst (Senior) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking sector is looking for a Senior BI Data Analyst to ensure the support and maintain the data warehouse in line with the data model; metadata repository and to provide business intelligence analysis through performing strategic and operational support.

Your role:



-Participate and support corporate social responsibility initiatives for the achievement of key business strategies.

-Identify and recommend opportunities to enhance processes; systems and policies and support implementation of new processes; policies and systems.

-Deliver work according to customer expectations by prioritizing; planning and implementing requirements.

-Utilize resources by adhering to standards; policies and procedures.

-Align and continuously improve set processes by identifying innovation opportunities.

-Identify and mitigate risk by executing within governance.

-Resolve incidents by logging and tracking through correct channels ensure work are delivered according to; relevant technical standards Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions.

-Improve personal capability and stay abreast of developments in field of expertise by identifying training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from managers Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities by ensuring all learning activities are completed; experience practiced and certifications obtained and/or maintained within specified time frames.

-Ensure information is provided correctly to stakeholders by maintaining knowledge sharing knowledge with team.

-Structure data into compliance standards by adhering to metadata governance procedures according to company documented standards and formats.

-Manage final transformed data content by complying to prescribed standards for reviewing and publishing.

-Govern population of datamart and metadata repository by complying to standards; systems; processes and procedures.

-Support business units by providing consulting services that delivers data and information relevant to their business Contribute to internal and external information sharing sessions by attending formal and informal meetings.

-Manage vendor relationship interactionsby conforming to vendor management office guidelines and principles.

-Ensure customer needs are met through regular customer feedback sessions

Education:

– BCom Information Technology

Preferred Experience:

– 10 years relevant experience of which 5-7 years experience is in a data management /business role

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Data Management

Data Warehouse

