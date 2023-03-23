Boomi partners with Technodyn International

Technodyn International, the exclusive strategic partner for global cloud enterprise software company IFS in sub-Saharan Africa, is extending its OEM partner network with its appointment as a partner for Boomi.

In the new digital application economy, companies require technology solutions that simplify business operations, automate application and system integration, and increase business efficiency. This demand is fuelling growth in the iPaaS market as the software acts as the glue businesses need between their applications and data. Allied Market Research reports that the global integration platform as a service market was valued at $3,4-billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $37,9-billion by 2031.

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with Boomi to grow our collective regional presence. Effective iPaaS solutions are critical in the cloud economy and a vital component of simplifying integration for companies looking to connect their apps and data better,” says Kate Queiroz, chief commercial officer at Technodyn International. “The Technodyn team sees a genuine need for proven iPaaS solutions to assist African companies who are tired of the disparate nature of their IT real estate holding them back from benefiting from the real potential of the cloud.”

The Boomi platform offers a range of services to facilitate clients’ digital transformation and automation initiatives, including application integration, data discovery and synchronisation, and workflow automation.

In partnership with Boomi, Technodyn will appoint key resellers and system integrators across Africa and provide local partners with an interface to work through while providing access to global support and skills for the Boomi platform.

The partnership also supports the relationship between Technodyn and IFS, as the two vendors are themselves partners on a global scale. Using Boomi, an IFS customer can build integrations between systems and services faster and reduce development cycles by weeks or months.

“Our partnership with Technodyn International presents a unique opportunity for customers in the region,” said Ahmed El Hamouly, head of META at Boomi. “I am looking forward to working with the company as we jointly aim to help organizations more quickly and easily realise their digital transformation goals.”