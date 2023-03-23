Business Analyst

The purpose of the role is to apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.

To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.

To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.

Requirements and Experience

5 Years Agile Experience

8 years BA Analyst Experience

Process Analysis

Modelling Tools

Jira

Desired Skills:

