The purpose of the role is to apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.
- To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.
- To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.
- The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.
Requirements and Experience
5 Years Agile Experience
8 years BA Analyst Experience
Process Analysis
Modelling Tools
Jira
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- Business Analyst
- Modelling tools
- Process analysis