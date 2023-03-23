Business Analyst Lead – Employee Benefits Experience – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is recruiting for a Leader in the Insurance Industry.
We are searching for a Business Analyst Lead with Employee Benefits experience to join a highly dynamic and fast paced team.
- At least 10 x Years minimum experience
- This candidate MUST HAVE “Employee Benefit” experience in the Insurance Industry.
- This BA will coordinate a Group of Business Analysts on Way of Work and also run point on ensuring that the pipeline of Features are elaborated as per the Roadmap
- Use of Azure Dev Ops and Confluence for User Story compilation
- Use of Visio for process mapping
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML