Business Analyst Lead – Employee Benefits Experience – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is recruiting for a Leader in the Insurance Industry.

We are searching for a Business Analyst Lead with Employee Benefits experience to join a highly dynamic and fast paced team.

At least 10 x Years minimum experience

This candidate MUST HAVE “Employee Benefit” experience in the Insurance Industry.

experience in the Insurance Industry. This BA will coordinate a Group of Business Analysts on Way of Work and also run point on ensuring that the pipeline of Features are elaborated as per the Roadmap

Use of Azure Dev Ops and Confluence for User Story compilation

Use of Visio for process mapping

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position